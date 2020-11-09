It is undeniable that we are experiencing a pivotal moment for the criminal justice system. Recent activism and protests have more effectively than ever focused the attention of the American people on the role race plays in the application of justice. We continue to see examples of how the system too often reflects the whims of powerful white men in a way that exacts a heavy toll on minority communities while undermining public safety.

We urgently need a system that actually makes every community safer. What we need is not reform, but an explicit effort to not only denounce, but eliminate the racially motivated practices and decisions that have come to define the criminal justice system.

We need to uproot ineffective, unconsidered, and abusive practices and policies historically justified by the false claims that they promote public safety. In this current moment of racial reckoning, we need an evidence-based approach that examines the impact of our policies and practices and moves the public safety needle in the right direction, while being fair to all people and responsible with our resources.

Let’s begin by re-thinking what we treat as “crimes,” and question why, depending on the race of the people involved, our system uses different responses for the same behavior.

For example, when inner-city Black communities faced a drug epidemic, it was framed as a criminal justice issue requiring harsh penalties. Now that white communities are facing a similar epidemic, our society is characterizing it as a public health issue that requires empathy and treatment. The same unequal treatment is reflected in the way our system addresses everything from youthful indiscretions to parole hearings to traffic violations.