This story originally appeared in The Philadelphia Tribune.

___

A scathing report found a “culture of nepotism, mistrust and racial tension constantly brewing” at the city’s courts and a “troubling pattern of racial resentment.”

The Center for Urban and Racial Equity (CURE), an independent organization, conducted the equity organizational assessment of the First Judicial District of Pennsylvania’s culture and structure last year.

CURE surveyed hundreds of staff, judges and leadership. The First Judicial District’s (FJD) Administrative Governing Board, which selected CURE to conduct the survey in December 2018, received the report in July 2019 but did not make it public until last week.

The report found that women of color, including female judges, were “experiencing specific harm” working within the district’s organizational culture and structure, and found they “perceive less organizational commitment to equity than other groups.”

Among some white staff and judges, the report found a “troubling pattern of racial resentment,” which was “often expressed as a disbelief that institutional and structural racism exists and belief that reverse racism is as significant as racism against people of color.”

The report noted one white judge who said, “Black coalitions seem to now rule.” And a white employee said, “[a]s far as ‘ethnicity,’ in my life experience, he who cries ‘racism’ is usually steeped in racism.”

A spokesperson for the courts directed all questions to Martin O’Rourke, a media consultant who also was a spokesman for Mayor Jim Kenney’s reelection campaign last year.

In a released statement, O’Rourke said the governing board initiated the analysis to support equity, inclusion and diversity in the courts. Court leadership has shared the report with all employees.

“Their ongoing participation and willingness to share their experiences will guide internal dialogue and move us forward in a direction that gives equity, inclusion and diversity our full attention and support,” O’Rourke said.

O’Rourke declined to answer any additional questions, including why the report was not released for a year.

But in an email O’Rourke provided that was sent to staff, the governing board said it released the report this month due to recent events, possibly a reference to the protests around the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

“As a result, in an attempt to uphold the mission, vision, and values of the First Judicial District, we must acknowledge and recognize the systemic problems within our courts,” the governing board said in the email.

The Barristers’ Association of Philadelphia and the Clifford Scott Green Chapter of the National Bar Association Judicial Council slammed the findings in a joint statement.

David Williams, president of the local chapter of the Barristers’ Association, commended the governing board for publicly releasing the report but said the real work to correct the issues in the court now begins.

“The first step is to acknowledge you have a problem,” Williams said. “Now comes the real work: rooting out the documented, deep-seeded nepotism and racial bias that undermines the FJD as an effective organization and erodes public confidence in the effective administration of justice.”

FindingsNepotism was a “characteristic of FJD’s culture” and a “major hindrance to equity,” the report found.

Black staff members who were surveyed reported not being promoted, not receiving recommendations for promotions, and having to fight for menial increases to salary, according to the report.

“These tensions are causing additional stress on staff of color who spoke about not only having to do their jobs, but also serve as a support system to each other — acting as ‘psychiatrists’ on top of everything else,” the report found.

Judges and administrative leadership, the report said, are “deeply aware” of the presence of nepotism but were “either unwilling to change it or do not believe they have the capacity to challenge it.”

While the survey found that staff rated court leadership moderately in its commitment to treating employees respectfully, ratings noticeably declined in areas related to leadership’s support for equity-related conversations.

“A lack of support for these conversations in a court system where there have been widely known incidents of racism can foster a culture of implicit and explicit bias and brand marginalized people expressing these concerns as troublemakers rather than whistleblowers,” according to the report.