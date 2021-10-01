Man who pointed Glock pistol at Delaware political protesters convicted of two felonies

A 60-year-old man who pulled a gun and pointed it at protesters during dueling demonstrations outside Republican state headquarters in Delaware a year ago faces at least two years in prison after being convicted of two felonies.

Michael Hastings of Dover was a supporter of GOP nominee Lauren Witzke in her 2020 race for the U.S. Senate against incumbent Democrat Chris Coons.

A Superior Court jury convicted Hastings of possession of a firearm during a felony and first-degree reckless endangering.

Hastings was among dozens of Witzke supporters who descended on the GOP office on Lancaster Avenue just outside the Wilmington city limits, where a handful of people were denouncing the conservative Witzke.