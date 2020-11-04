Democrats sweep Delaware races for governor and Congress

The statewide races were a Democratic sweep in Delaware’s top races for U.S. Senate, Congress and governor.

As expected in the blue state, incumbents U.S. Sen Chris Coons, U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester and Gov. John Carney easily won their races.

Coons has held the seat since 2010. It’s the seat once held by Joe Biden. Coons won the election with 59% of the vote, against Republican newcomer Lauren Witzke, who sparked controversy with her far right views on Twitter, and called for a 10-year moratorium on immigration, and the elimination of DACA.

Coons has promised to protect the Affordable Care Act, provide economic relief during the pandemic and fight for racial justice.

At a virtual event held by the Democrat Party, Coons spoke highly of the election process.

“Every polling station I went to, there was a record turnout. The elections in Delaware seem to have gone off very well without any significant challenges,” he said.

Witzke posted on social media that despite losing, the Republican party is making headway in Delaware. “Our movement is just getting started,” she tweeted.

Democrats have held both of Delaware’s seats in the U.S. Senate since Tom Carper defeated Republican Bill Roth 20 years ago.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester beat Republican opponent Lee Murphy by 57% of the vote in her fight for her third term as Delaware’s lone representative in the U.S House.

“There is so much work we have to do — especially during this time of a pandemic, during a racial reckoning — as we look at equity issues across the board. Whether it’s environmental justice, whether it’s health care, whether it’s jobs and training, I am ready for the task,” Blunt Rochester said.