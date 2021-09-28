Renewed effort to shine light on police misconduct in Delaware

Delaware is the state with the broadest privacy protections for police officers accused of misconduct, said state Sen. Tizzy Lockman, a Democrat from Wilmington.

Senate Bill 149 would change that, making police records more open to the public.

“This bill ensures the prosecutors and criminal defense counsel will have access to law enforcement misconduct records and also, in the second component, removes barriers to public access of misconduct records, allowing law enforcement agencies to gather statistics, issue reports on discipline trends, and [enable] local governments to establish civilian oversight,” Lockman said.

Now, nearly three months after the legislative session ended without a deal on changes to Delaware’s Law Enforcement Officer’s Bill of Rights, or LEOBOR, reform advocates have set a series of meetings in hopes of changing LEOBOR to be more transparent.

SB 149 was approved by the Senate Judiciary Committee earlier this spring, but Lockman pulled it back from full debate on the floor, fearing it would be defeated or watered down by amendments. It will be awaiting action on the Senate floor when lawmakers resume their work in Dover in January.

Earlier this month, Lockman held the first of several stakeholder meetings with lawmakers, police leaders, and others to hammer out their differences.

Changing LEOBOR has been a major part of the General Assembly’s Black Caucus agenda for a few years, pursued with renewed vigor following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

“This is really about restoring trust between law enforcement and our communities,” Lockman said. “It can take years to build that trust, but seconds to break.”