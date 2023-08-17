From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Media Little League team lost its first game in the Little League World Series (LLWS) in South Williamsport on Wednesday night.

Needville Little League, which was representing the U.S. Southwest Region, managed to overcome a loud and spirited Delaware County crowd and defeat Media’s athletes 2-1.

But the Delco team and its supporters aren’t done yet.

Because the tournament is double elimination, Media Little League has another shot at keeping its championship hopes alive. The team will play again on Saturday at 2 p.m. against the loser of the match between the Northwest Region and the New England Region.

When asked during the post-game press conference what he told his young competitors following the loss, Media Manager Tom Bradley said he told them to “relax.”

“It’s our first loss of the season,” Bradley said. ”It’s the very first time. They haven’t experienced that. And then under this stage, like the atmosphere was awesome. There was a ton of people out there cheering us on and stuff and everybody wanted to do good.”