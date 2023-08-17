Borough Councilmember Mark Paikoff looked like a kid in a candy story as he walked onto the bus.

“This is quite possibly the biggest deal in a long, long time,” Paikoff said. “We had a parade for the Eagles. We’ve had things for four teams that have gone places. These are our local boys. These are our students at our local schools. They’re not making millions of dollars to hit a ball. They’re there for the joy of the game. They’re there to enjoy themselves. And they have really captivated our community.”

Media Little League defeated a team from Washington, D.C. in dramatic fashion — a walk-off home run — to snatch the Mid-Atlantic Regional championship on Aug. 11 in Bristol, Conn.

State Sen. Tim Kearney isn’t heading to Williamsport, but he’s passionate about baseball and is a historian of the game.

“I grew up in Toms River, New Jersey, so I know a little bit about Little League and how that kind of works,” Kearney said. “But it’s really been great. And Delco loves to grab this kind of underdog status.”

If the team wins on Wednesday evening, they will face the Midwest Regional team on Friday. But if they happen to lose, they have a chance to keep their World Series hopes alive in a do-or-die match on Saturday in the elimination bracket.

“Whatever happens, this has been a very great experience for everyone,” Borough Councilmember Joi Washington said. “And I just hope that we all can keep up this momentum for the next seasons to come.”