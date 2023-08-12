Delaware County team advances to Little League World Series with walk-off two-run homer
The Delaware County, Pennsylvania squad defeated Washington, D.C. in the Mid-Atlantic Regional championship Friday.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
The Little League team from Media, Pennsylvania is heading to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa.
The Delaware County squad defeated Washington, D.C. in the Mid-Atlantic Regional championship Friday afternoon in Bristol, Connecticut.
THE FIRST PENNSYLVANIA HIT OF THE GAME IS A WALK-OFF HR TO SEND THEM TO WILLIAMSPORT 😱 pic.twitter.com/MBycZn6x65
— ESPN (@espn) August 11, 2023
The game was tied 0-0 until the 7th inning when Media nailed a walk-off two-run homer to win the game.
The LLBWS tournament in Williamsport, Pa., starts on Aug. 16 and is capped off with the United States and International finals on Aug. 26 and the LLBWS final on Aug. 27.
Media Little League has earned the Mid-Atlantic Region title and has punched its ticket to Williamsport! #LLWS pic.twitter.com/udoZeAKbOD
— Little League (@LittleLeague) August 11, 2023
