Delaware County team advances to Little League World Series with walk-off two-run homer

The Delaware County, Pennsylvania squad defeated Washington, D.C. in the Mid-Atlantic Regional championship Friday.

    By
  • 6abc digital staff and Sharifa Jackson
    • August 12, 2023

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The Little League team from Media, Pennsylvania is heading to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa.

The Delaware County squad defeated Washington, D.C. in the Mid-Atlantic Regional championship Friday afternoon in Bristol, Connecticut.

The game was tied 0-0 until the 7th inning when Media nailed a walk-off two-run homer to win the game.

The LLBWS tournament in Williamsport, Pa., starts on Aug. 16 and is capped off with the United States and International finals on Aug. 26 and the LLBWS final on Aug. 27.

