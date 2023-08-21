Media falls to Rhode Island baseball team 7-2 in Little League World Series elimination game

The story originally appeared on 6abc.

Despite the 7-2 loss to a baseball team in Rhode Island, Media fans cheered on their team until the very end of the Little League World Series elimination game in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

In Media, fans packed into State Street Pub to support the group of 12-year-old players.

“It’s very exciting. I mean, our kids are all in Media Little League and we know some players on the team, and it’s just exciting. We’ve been to a couple of games here and it’s just a great time,” said Adrienne Young from Media.

On Saturday, the Delaware County team walked away with a win against a team from Maine, the final score being 5-3.

Some of the fans watching the game on Sunday were at the previous game.

“This is pretty awesome. We went to Williamsport yesterday, and I went and saw the game, got our merch all that kind of stuff and it was great watching them win,” said Thomas Hagan from Media.