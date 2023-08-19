‘Job’s not done’: Media Little League to face off against Gray New Gloucester Little League in World Series
Media Little League is set to play the Gray New Gloucester Little League in a win-or-go-home World Series match on Saturday afternoon.
Media Little League has a must-win game on Saturday at 2 p.m. They are facing off against a team from Gray, Maine, representing the New England region.
The match up is the Delaware team’s last chance at staying alive at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport.
While attending the game in-person is one way to view the game, ESPN will be broadcasting the match on television.
The kids from Media lost 2-1 on Wednesday night to a Needville, Texas team. Despite the defeat, a huge crowd from Delco offered tons of support at the Howard J. Lamade Stadium.
Gray New Gloucester Little League lost 10-0 on Friday afternoon to the Northeast Seattle Little League squad representing the U.S. Northwest Region.
Comfortable temperatures in the low 80s and sunny skies are expected for Saturday’s matchup.
And the massive group of Delco supporters — some of whom were sent off in a huge pep rally on Wednesday — will likely be in attendance to cheer for the kids.
If the Media team wins, they will have another game in the elimination bracket on Sunday. If they lose, the group can return home with their heads held high.
Win or lose, all of Delaware County is already immensely proud of its young athletes.
Following Wednesday’s tough loss, Manager Tom Bradley said in the quest to make it to the Little League World Series, the team’s motto all season long has been “job’s not done.”
“We’re here now. Let’s just go out and play some baseball and start a new job and see if we can go out and see what we can do,” Bradley said. “We can compete on this field.”
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.