Media Little League has a must-win game on Saturday at 2 p.m. They are facing off against a team from Gray, Maine, representing the New England region.

The match up is the Delaware team’s last chance at staying alive at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport.

While attending the game in-person is one way to view the game, ESPN will be broadcasting the match on television.

The kids from Media lost 2-1 on Wednesday night to a Needville, Texas team. Despite the defeat, a huge crowd from Delco offered tons of support at the Howard J. Lamade Stadium.

Gray New Gloucester Little League lost 10-0 on Friday afternoon to the Northeast Seattle Little League squad representing the U.S. Northwest Region.

Comfortable temperatures in the low 80s and sunny skies are expected for Saturday’s matchup.

And the massive group of Delco supporters — some of whom were sent off in a huge pep rally on Wednesday — will likely be in attendance to cheer for the kids.

If the Media team wins, they will have another game in the elimination bracket on Sunday. If they lose, the group can return home with their heads held high.