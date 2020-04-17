Liacouras ‘COVID surge facility’ opens with no patients

At a press briefing Thursday, Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley urged hospitals to seek bed space in traditional hospitals before opting for space in the arena. Garrow speculated that hospital administrators might simply be following Farley’s instructions.

He said bed space in the Liacouras Center would nevertheless remain available for future use.

“The COVID Surge Facility stands ready to accept patients to offset the burden at local hospitals,” he said.

Approximately 41% of hospital beds, 37% of intensive care unit beds and nearly 70% of the state’s ventilators are still available, said Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine in a Thursday briefing. And according to the state’s data, mitigation and prevention measures taken by the governor have been working.

But some health experts, like Dr. Mark Roberts, director of the Public Health Dynamics Lab at the University of Pittsburgh, cautioned that there could be a coming shortage in long-term recovery beds –– similar to those in the Liacouras Center.

“I think Pennsylvania is currently doing okay in terms of capacity for ICU beds or ventilators,” he said. “But some worry still that, as some people go through hospitalization for COVID-19, many won’t be able to go straight home and need chronic care facilities. We’re not sure we have enough of those.”

City Hall is currently covering the costs of the Liacouras surge facility, in hopes of later reimbursement, such as submission as a recoupable cost under President Donald Trump’s National Emergency declaration.