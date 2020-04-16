Employees at Pa.’s ‘life-sustaining’ businesses question if their work is worth the risk

The question of which businesses should be allowed to remain open is now at the center of a fierce debate in the Capitol between Wolf and the Republican-controlled legislature, which on Wednesday gave final approval to a bill that could potentially send thousands of people back to work. State and federal health experts have cautioned against the legislature’s appetite to reopen the economy, saying any moves must be measured and based on the best available science — not politics.

Wolf has not indicated how he will act on the bill, though Democrats vociferously opposed it.

In response to concerns, the Wolf administration reopened certain business sectors it had initially shuttered and set up a waiver process to allow companies to make an argument for why they should remain open. More than 42,000 waiver requests were submitted before the application process closed. Of those, 7,596 were approved, 17,010 were denied, and an additional 14,171 were submitted for activities that state officials said did not need exemptions.

While designed to ease concerns, the waiver process has in some cases sowed more confusion than clarity for businesses and their employees. For instance, a company might be granted a waiver to provide a very narrow or specific product or service — but the business might take it as a green light to reopen completely with a full complement of workers.

On the ground, there is growing resentment.

One employee, who asked to remain anonymous, works at a central Pennsylvania plant that makes playground equipment. The employee said the company has taken steps to mitigate the potential spread of COVID-19, taking workers’ temperatures at the door, propping doors open to minimize the need for touching handles and doorknobs, and cleaning work areas, break rooms, and bathrooms.

But the employee said there are parts of the manufacturing process where social distancing is not possible if the job is to be done safely. Underlying all those concerns is the nagging feeling that making playground equipment is not essential.

“I, as well as other workers, would like to work,” said the employee, who requested anonymity because the company’s workers are not authorized to talk to the media. “We don’t want the interruption in being able to support our families. But how is playground equipment life-sustaining?”

Representatives for the company, PlayWorld in Lewisburg, did not respond to multiple emailed requests for comment.

According to the Wolf administration, the company submitted a waiver application, describing itself as a plastics manufacturer. That’s a business category that is considered life-sustaining by the administration, so an exemption was not required.

“However, upon review, the company makes recreational and playground equipment and therefore should not be opened,” said Casey Smith, spokesperson for the state Department of Community and Economic Development, which is overseeing the waiver process.

Though Wolf empowered local and state law enforcement to cite businesses that aren’t complying with the shutdown order, only warnings have been issued to date. And state officials with the Department of Community and Economic Development have not proactively enforced the order but instead used complaints and media inquiries to review potential violators.

The stakes are high for businesses and their employees. A waiver could mean the difference between solvency and bankruptcy. On the other hand, unnecessary business operations could put workers’ health and safety at risk, and without enforcement, they can be in a precarious position.

State Secretary of Health Rachel Levine on Wednesday signed an order requiring all businesses that remain open to take certain measures to protect employees, including requiring workers to wear masks, staggering work start times, and ensuring that there is enough space for people to practice social distancing while taking breaks.

If a company discovers that one of its employees has been exposed to the virus, it will have to start screening temperatures at the door. If one of its employees tests positive, the business will have to close, ventilate, and sanitize all areas where the employee worked or visited.

At the central Pennsylvania warehouse and distribution center for designer brands, including Vans and Timberland, workers were told the company qualified to remain open under Wolf’s list of life-sustaining businesses, which includes a “warehousing and storage” category.

Yet just this week, it abruptly shut down for 48 hours for a deep clean after two employees tested positive for COVID-19. The company, VF Corp., said it has launched a “contact tracing protocol” to determine which employees might have been exposed and require them to self-quarantine for at least 14 days.

“Any employee who is self-quarantined will continue to receive full pay and benefits under our emergency pay plan,” according to spokesperson Colin Wheeler, who said the company also drafted a new shift schedule so that fewer workers are on the warehouse floor at the same time.