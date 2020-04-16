Tech to the rescue: As business moves online, IT jobs more essential than ever — for now

‘Good to be able to help’

Stories like this have been helping to insulate at least some tech workers from coronavirus layoffs. More than 1.3 million Pennsylvanians have lost work and applied for unemployment benefits since the coronavirus. Information industry workers — including broadcasting, publishing, telecommunications and data processing — have had the lowest number of claims, although not all filings could be classified.

Some IT workers have shifted into overdrive.

“It was 24/7… people refused to go home,” said John Marcante, the chief information officer for The Vanguard Group, Inc., a financial services company headquartered in Malvern.

It took three shifts working around the clock to set up virtual workspaces after the company announced it would let 14,000 people in its workforce do their jobs from home.

Part of that was delivering the necessary hardware, through what Marcante called “virtual factories,” contactless pick-up sites for computers and other equipment.

“We’d load it in the back of your car, keeping distance, social distance,” he said. “You’d get home, and you’d call our internal help desk, and our internal help desk would triage the equipment.” The company also did dry runs of some of the new systems before rolling them out to employees.

With the economy in turmoil, Vanguard’s advisors are in high demand.

However, economists predict white-collar workers who have been so far spared from mass layoffs may be hit in future rounds, as the coronavirus crisis transitions into long-term economic stagnation.

Joseph Ruffin, whose company Network Design Technologies, Inc. provides technical support to malls and other large physical retailers, has already seen his business suffer.

“Over the last month, we’ve probably averaged three calls a week that we’ve gone on, versus three calls a day,” he said, noting an 85% decline in business.

Normally a company with 10 workers, Network Design’s only current full-time employee is Ruffin. He is looking into government contracts to try to make up some of the business he’s lost, but said the cost of changing his business model and marketing differently may be prohibitive.

When calls do come in, Ruffin, a military veteran, feels proud to be able to help patch the Wi-Fi at a grocery store, or the phones at a pharmacy or other “essential” retail business.

“It feels really good to be able to help,” he said. “I’m just that kind of person.”

For Morrison at the YMCA, being among the last of the employees still standing — asked to fill the void of layoffs — comes with a pang of guilt.

“Oh, it’s very painful. I have always viewed the staff as my first customer,” he said. “And now we’re saying we’re going to turn around and do their work.”

But there’s also a pride in being able to continue operations for the Y’s members.

Like many other businesses, the Y is using videoconferencing software in ways it never anticipated, with instructors hosting classes via videoconferencing a few times a week.

In one lesson this week, Pam Dimeler guided more than 50 seniors through a program called Senior Strut as she worked remotely from home.

It was part gentle workout, part socialization.

“We’re going to open up … the mics,” said Dimeler, “So we can talk to each other, which might be interesting.”

As life adapts to these unprecedented times, virtual spaces provide opportunities for connection and a break from isolation — spaces for which we have tech workers to thank.

“We’re not allowed out. We’re confined to our apartments. And … we’ll get through it,” said one class participant.

“You will,” assured Dimeler. “And you’ll come take my class every day!”