A vaccination card is now as important as a credit/debit card when you head to Philadelphia restaurants. As of Jan. 3, they will be required for all venues that serve food — including catering halls, sports venues and movie theaters. (Grocery stores are one exception.) For the first two weeks of the mandate, a negative COVID test taken within the last 24 hours will also be accepted.

Award-winning dancer/choreographer Chauntee D. Andrews presents a holiday dance performance with her DANCE4Life troupe. The show is billed as one to bring together a diverse community through the power of dance and music. The Claymont, Delaware-based dance school has been providing instruction for both novice and experienced dancers for the last 14 years and has partnered with Wilmington’s Great Oaks charter school to enhance learning and character development.

The Esperanza Arts Center’s stated mission is to transform the lives of Hunting Park’s Latino community through its focus on arts and culture. To that end, they are celebrating the holiday season with a free community event, “Christmas in the Barrio,” that includes family-friendly activities like face-painting, Christmas caroling, live music, and dance performances.

We don’t know what Benjamin Franklin would have thought about the venues in and around Philadelphia named after him, but we’re pretty sure he would have approved of a good holiday party. The Flannel and Frost event scheduled for Friday night is part of the Science After Hours programming at the Franklin Institute. The party is strictly enforced as a 21-and-up event, so you know what that means – adult beverages will be flowing.