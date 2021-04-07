In Philadelphia, education secretary says schools can open safely

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona visited Philadelphia and Upper Darby Tuesday, declaring that schools can safely reopen for in-person schooling and offering the help of the federal government to make it happen soon.

“That’s the message we want to get across the country, that we can safely reopen schools if we follow certain steps and we can do it quickly,” Cardona said on a visit to Olney Elementary School. “Because everything that happens when children are sitting at home and that’s the only option for learning, we know it’s not the optimal.”

Cardona’s visit was part of the Biden administration’s Help is Here tour, which kicked off in Boston on March 31 and is designed to monitor the progress of the president’s goal to reopen kindergarten to eighth schools within his first 100 days in office. And it came on the heels of district Superintendent William Hite’s announcement Monday that schools would open for third to fifth graders who elect to return starting on April 26, and for students in sixth through eighth grade who have complex needs.

Cardona, who started his career as a teacher and principal in his home district of Meriden, Conn., was commissioner of education for that state when tapped by President Joe Biden to become education secretary.

During his time in Connecticut, he pushed for all school districts to open for in-person learning, and all but one did, even as teachers resisted.

On Tuesday, Cardona visited two second grade classrooms at the annex of Olney Elementary School. Hite and Olney Principal Michael Roth accompanied Cardona during the classroom tour before sitting down for a roundtable discussion with several district staffers and a parent and teacher from the school.

“I look forward to opening conversation about what’s working, what’s not working, and what we need to know to support you,” Cardona said during the roundtable discussion.

“For me, their health and safety is something I take very seriously,” he said, noting that his wife teaches middle school and he has two children in high school in Connecticut

About 80 of Olney’s 232 students in kindergarten through second grade have elected to return. Under the school district’s hybrid system, half the students attend on Monday and Tuesday and the other half on Thursday and Friday. Wednesdays are all virtual.

Inside teacher Jennifer Grunmeier’s second grade classroom, seven students sat at desks with plastic dividers while 22 more attended remotely.

Cardona elbow bumped Grunmeier, nodding as she moved around her classroom.

“It’s like magic, what you’re doing,” Cardona told Grunmeier.

The district’s attempts at reopening schools for in-person learning were delayed three times before a gradual reopening began March 8, after a mediator helped to resolve a dispute between the teachers union and the district around adequate ventilation and other safety issues. The average age of Philadelphia’s school buildings is 70 years. Health concerns over mold, lead, and asbestos in aging buildings have plagued the district for years.

“Not every school is the same, not every district is the same, and I understand the infrastructure needs here are great,” Cardona said. “I understand that your buildings are a little bit old. So, I’m very interested in hearing how you navigate that and what we can do as an administration to support you moving forward.”

Later, during a stop in Upper Darby, Cardona said he learned of Philadelphia’s problems with ventilation and said it was useful to learn about the steps it took.