How to register for the COVID-19 vaccine in New Jersey

New Jersey residents have several options to register for the COVID-19 vaccine, including state and county websites, health care systems, and pharmacies. But the many options and high demand have also led to confusion and frustration for people hoping to make appointments.

“Whatever website came up, whatever phone number came up, I complete the application or I leave my name and number, so I try to be visible,” said Louise Puglise, who lives in Delran, Burlington County. She also called her doctors and some ShopRites in search of information.

Eventually, she started getting email responses.

“Most of them just said, you know, hang in there. We’re doing the best we can. We’ll get back to you,” Puglise said.

When registering her elderly father and his friend, Mary Cummings-Jordan, host of the “Radio Times” Regional Roundup on WHYY, said she had no trouble with the state website, but registering for the Burlington County mega-site at Moorestown Mall was more challenging.

“A number of times, I get all the way to the appointment page, and I choose an appointment,” she said. “I click on submit and the whole thing would crash. It would say an error occurred, and it was right back to the beginning.”

Burlington County has partnered with Virtua Health for its vaccination site at Moorestown Mall. A spokesman for the company said its website was overwhelmed when it first launched, but its IT department has since fixed the issues.

With so many places to register for the vaccine, which website should I use?

The official advice from the State of New Jersey is to follow Puglise’s lead and register anywhere you can.

Dr. Meg Fisher, a pediatric infectious disease specialist and member of the state Department of Health’s COVID-19 Professional Advisory Committee, said residents should register on the state website, but not stop there.

“Just because you’ve registered for the state, don’t miss an opportunity to register at a mega-site near you or at local health departments,” Fisher said. “Whatever sites are available in your county, go ahead and register for those as well.”