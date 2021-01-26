N.J. coronavirus update: Vaccine hotline fields 60K calls; candidates can get signatures in person

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the current surge?

New Jersey reported another 3,694 positive coronavirus PCR tests Monday, for a cumulative total of 598,660 positive PCR tests since the start of the pandemic. Another 645 positive antigen tests means the state has recorded a total of 68,291 positive antigen tests.

Another 21 residents died of complications from COVID-19. The state has now seen 18,851 confirmed coronavirus fatalities and another 2,121 probable deaths.

The positivity rate for PCR tests administered on Thursday was 9.62%. The state’s rate of transmission was 0.94.

There were 3,254 coronavirus patients in the hospital Monday, including 598 in critical care and 392 requiring ventilators.