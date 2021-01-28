N.J. coronavirus update: Second-dose confusion addressed; teachers ‘on deck’ for the shot

How to get your second-dose appointment

Some New Jersey residents, workers, and students who got their first shot of the coronavirus vaccine are struggling to figure out how to get their second. State officials on Wednesday tried to clear up some of the confusion.

People who got their first shot of the vaccine through an appointment scheduled on the state’s website will automatically get an email this weekend with a date and time for their second-dose appointment.

Those who got their first dose at the Gloucester County mega-site before it began using the state’s scheduling system should hear from that site directly to schedule their follow-up appointment.

Officials recommend that people who booked their first-dose appointment directly with the facility where they received their shot should reach back out to that site to schedule the appointment for their second dose.

“If by the end of the weekend — so, a few days from now — you are still not certain how you will get your second-dose appointment,” Gov. Phil Murphy said, “contact our vaccination call center and our operators will assist you with scheduling one.”

The phone number for New Jersey’s coronavirus vaccine hotline is 855-568-0545.

Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said that scheduling the second-dose appointment during the first-dose visit is the best practice going forward.

“We are reinforcing with all sites that they should be making second appointments when the individual receives the first dose,” she said.