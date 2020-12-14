A writing program turns into a food pantry

The Mighty Writers program has been in Philadelphia since 2009, with locations across the city as well as in Camden. In 2019, the program expanded its services to Kennett with a focus on supporting the mushroom industry’s immigrant workers.

“A lot of these families … their second language is Spanish, and their third language is English,” said Sara Dickens-Trillo, program director of Mighty Writers Kennett – El Futuro.

Unlike Mighty Writers’ other programs, Dickens-Trillo said, Kennett – El Futuro doesn’t have its own location and was working out of schools when the pandemic hit. The program was limited in what it could offer students once schools went virtual, and Dickens-Trillo noticed the Latino community the program served was experiencing a wave of economic trouble.

Mushroom workers were the people she saw most affected by reductions in hours, Dickens-Trillo said, but restaurant workers were also among the first to see their hours gutted.

“A lot of the families … from like landscaping, were outdoors, it was OK. But if you have to work cleaning a house — we have a lot of those families coming to us for help because they say a lot of the [clients], to protect themselves, didn’t give them the opportunity to go back to work,” she said.

Encouraging children to read and write suddenly seemed hard to do as families faced food insecurity, so Kennett – El Futuro started to focus on food distribution. Every Friday, at West Grove United Methodist Church, Kennett – El Futuro distributes food, books, clothes and other necessities families might need.

Anywhere from 200 to 300 families come to the church between the hours of 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. seeking assistance. Dickens-Trillo said she believes families are comfortable with going to Kennett – El Futuro for food because the organizers speak Spanish and don’t ask any information of the families.

Nayeli said she kept seeing Kennett – El Futuro post about food pickups on Facebook. The nonprofit connected her with formula for her 6-month-old baby, she said, as well as diapers.

Though the organization connected her with other food pantries, Nayeli said her family continued to turn to Kennett – El Futuro because it’s easy to get to by foot. Some of the other pantries she’s tried out offer a lot of canned goods, such as soups or stews, that her family is not used to eating.

“We’re not familiar with that type of food, we don’t know what it is,” said Nayeli.

She said there was one pantry that offered tuna, oatmeal, garbanzo beans, fresh produce and even poultry, but they distributed food only once a month.

Meanwhile, the Mighty Writers food boxes come stocked with rice and beans her family will eat every day. They sometimes provide oil, sugar, pasta and salt, as well as Mexican tortillas and fresh produce like tomatillos.