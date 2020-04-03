With underemployed goats and closed restaurants, farmers brace for coronavirus losses

Waiting for foreign workers during ‘total go-time’

A drop in demand isn’t the only thing farmers have to navigate right now. Efforts to curb the COVID-19 pandemic have upended a program used to bring foreign agricultural workers to plant crops and harvest their land.

Ola Creston, owner of Taproom Farms, which grows organic vegetables across some 30 acres in Berks County, would typically employ about 20 people during her busy season, including a handful of local workers. The rest are temporary agricultural workers from Mexico and Peru here on H-2A visas.

The international workers should have been on her farm already, but Peru’s president declared a state of emergency and closed the country’s borders on March 15. The interviews Creston’s Peruvian workers had with the U.S. Embassy, an application requirement, were canceled.

To make matters worse, the U.S. State Department suspended all routine visa services at all American embassies and consulates on March 20.

“As March turns to April, turns to May, this is total go-time for the farm, and if you don’t have your crew, that means that you can’t plant what you can harvest in July,” Creston said.

On March 26, the State Department offered a bit of good news: Embassies and consulates will continue to offer “emergency and mission critical visa services” as they are able, and consular officers can waive the in-person interview requirement for applicants who have no apparent or potential ineligibility.

Still, the situation is fluid, and it’s unclear when Creston’s foreign workers will arrive in Berks County.

Goats can’t be furloughed

Whether dairy prices drop, sales fall to zero, or a farm finds itself without workers, there’s one thing that’s certain to come for Pennsylvania and New Jersey farmers: their bills.

“We’re barely making ends meet, and then I have to worry about all the utility bills, all [my] mortgage, and the people out there, our suppliers, they want their money,” said Fox, the South Jersey farmer, as a lone customer bought something from his roadside stand, which he keeps stocked with produce he buys in Philadelphia until his own seedlings mature.

Farmers like Fox are working off debt before they even see a vegetable or flower sprout. This year, Fox owes $15,000 just on seeds and other materials. He bought them before the pandemic hit New Jersey.

“I’m not like you guys,” he explained, adding he doesn’t get paid in the winter. “I have to put four to five months’ worth of money away to pay my bills. I try to pay everything up to April.”

Come May, Fox said, he has $7,000 worth of bills due, and he should be saving for his winter bills again.

“It don’t sound like a lot of money, but to me it’s a lot of money,” he said.

Renzi is also paying off equipment and winter loans. She’s already looked at any help the federal government might be able to offer, but it doesn’t look promising.

The cost of raising the goats remains the same even if the price of their milk plummets, she said.

“We have goats here that are not eligible for unemployment, and they’re not eligible for their $1,200 from the federal government,” Renzi said, referring to the stimulus payments many Americans will be getting. “We also can’t put them on furlough or put them on unemployment and put the milk away for another time. The milk is made daily, and we have to make cheese with it within three days.”

State aid is coming in the form of loans, and Renzi said taking on more debt won’t help in the long term.

Pennsylvania rolled out the COVID-19 Working Capital Access Program. It allows small businesses with fewer than 100 employees to take out $100,000 for day-to-day operations.

While most small businesses get a 0% interest rate, agricultural producers have a 2% interest rate. All loans are secured by liens on all assets and eventual repayment.

“Some of the sales that we’re losing now will never return,” Renzi said. “We can hope for the future, but this year’s sales that were going to come in April and May won’t just show up later, they won’t be delayed. We would be better off receiving grants than loans.”

The federal government has set aside more than $23 billion in aid for farmers as part of the new stimulus package. The Commodity Credit Corporation, a New Deal-era program created to “protect farm income and prices,” is slated to get $14 billion for programs that can make direct payments for specific agricultural products, such as corn, dairy, and soybeans.

It’s unclear how quickly or how much of this aid will go to farmers who need it.

“What’s frustrating is they forget the guy on the lowest end of the totem pole,” said Fox, who worries aid will go to bigger businesses. “It seems like they don’t care about us out here.”

Fox plans to write a letter to President Donald Trump asking for more help.