Healthcare workers at 2 Crozer Health hospitals secure a new contract

While the future of Crozer Health, the four-hospital system in Delaware County, is still in a period of uncertainty, a group of healthcare workers within the system have recently secured their first contract.

More than 80 technical specialists at Delaware County Memorial Hospital (DCMH) and Taylor Hospital have come to an agreement with Prospect Medical Holdings, Crozer’s parent company, after 14 months of negotiations.

“We’ve combined the two hospitals because they have a larger amount of people. And we figured if we did both of them together, that we’d be able to ratify this contract sooner,” said Phyllis Rozner, a clinical nutritionist at DCMH.