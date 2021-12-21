As the Philadelphia Parking Authority tries to take back more than $11 million it says it overpaid to the city’s school district, Councilmember Helen Gym is seizing on the authority’s mistake to call for tighter oversight.

“Somebody, ideally the city of Philadelphia, has to have financial oversight over this agency and at least be able to sign off on the PPA’s budget,” Gym said in an interview. “It takes a quarter of a billion dollars every single year from ordinary Philadelphians, and they shortchange the schools time and time again.”

Gym is the one who first publicized the alleged overpayment, sharing emails between the PPA and the school district in which the parking authority claimed it had miscalculated the amount of money it owed in a revenue-sharing agreement between the two city entities.

The PPA, which is state-run and controlled by Republicans, has had an agreement with the city since 2004, wherein it gives most of its on-street parking ticket revenue to the city, and the remainder goes to the School District of Philadelphia.