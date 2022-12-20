Donate

Elementary school in Rhawnhurst placed on lockdown after student brings gun, police say

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • December 20, 2022
The back of a Philadelphia police van is seen on a street

Shown is a police vehicle in in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Philadelphia police say an elementary school in the Rhawnhurst section was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning after a student brought a gun.

It happened around 8 a.m. at Farrell Elementary in the 8300 block of Castor Avenue.

The principal placed the school on lockdown after a student brought a gun into the building.

The student is in custody and the firearm has been recovered, police say.

Action News has reached out to the School District of Philadelphia for comment.

