Helen Gym announced details of her proposal to improve safety in the city if she’s elected Philadelphia’s next mayor. The plan calls for more social services and guaranteed jobs in an effort to help achieve a safer city.

We need a full-throated, homegrown, ground up, comprehensive effort at reaching high-risk individuals, reclaiming our young people from the streets, reinvesting in neighborhoods that have been too far left behind, and restoring the village to our city,” Gym said. “We are not going to find holistic answers and simplistic assumptions either, that some binder that we adopt from another city is going to solve our problems either.”

Speaking in Mantua on Monday afternoon, Gym unveiled what she called “A Community Safety Plan To Restore The Village To Philadelphia. The plan includes a major effort that hasn’t previously gotten off the ground in the city.

“I want to talk about one of the most important parts of what I believe to be safety: guaranteed employment for adults 30 and under,” she said.

When asked for specifics after the speech about the guaranteed employment promise, Gym was much less specific, especially about the cost of such a major undertaking.

“I assume it’s going to be a significant effort and I think there are significant dollars that are currently available, but we don’t have a commitment or a plan right now,” she said.

The plan specifically called for direct action right after her swearing in.