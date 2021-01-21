FBI agents visit Philadelphia home of Pa. Banking Secretary Richard Vague

The Rittenhouse home of Pennsylvania Banking and Securities Secretary Richard Vague, a prominent Philadelphia venture capital investor, was visited by federal agents this morning, WHYY and Billy Penn have confirmed.

Multiple eyewitnesses spotted FBI agents entering the Delancey Street residence in Center City early Thursday. One neighbor reported federal authorities at the door on the rowhome yelling, “open up.”

Philadelphia FBI spokesperson Carrie Adamowski confirmed the agency’s presence in a statement. “We were indeed at that location earlier for court-authorized law enforcement activity,” she said.

Adamowski offered no additional details. Property records show the Delancey Street address is listed to Vague, as well as his personal foundation.

The Department of Banking and Securities handles financial complaints and inquiries in the commonwealth. A spokesperson for the office said they were not aware of the law enforcement activity.

A spokesperson for Gov. Tom Wolf, who appointed Vague in February of last year, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Vague, a Texas native who once considered running for president, was known in the finance world for serving as managing partner of Gabriel Investments and had previously served as chairman and CEO of Energy Plus, an electricity supply company. He is also the founder of two credit card companies.

He also serves on the board of several prominent institutions, including the University of Pennsylvania Board of Trustees, Penn Medicine Board and the U.S. State Department’s Advisory Committee on International Economic Policy.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.