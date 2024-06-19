This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker signed three bills on Tuesday, saying the new laws will help increase public safety in the city.

The first bill signed will ban bump stocks and other devices that increase a gun’s rate of fire.

“We’ve referred to it as the gun switch bill,” said Mayor Parker.

The bill comes on the heels of several high-profile shootings involving devices that effectively turn a gun into a fulling automatic weapon.

“Do you remember the shooting where we had eight young people shot? Guess what was attached to that glock? One of these switches,” said Adam Geer, Philadelphia’s public safety director.

Geer was referring to a shooting on March 6 when eight kids were shot at a SEPTA bus stop in Burholme. More than 30 bullets were fired in that incident.

“When we have these devices floating around Philadelphia, called switch devices, which can turn a handgun into a machine gun, there is no time to rest,” said Mayor Parker.

However, last week the United States Supreme Court reversed a Trump-era ban on bump stocks. The executive director of Ceasefire PA, Adam Garber, insisted that the decision doesn’t undermine this new law.

“Legislative authority to ban these, and other forms of accessories, is totally legal,” said Garber.