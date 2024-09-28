Exclusive: Sen. Warren to campaign for Harris-Walz in MontCo Sunday
Sen. Warren is one of many out-of-town guests Pennsylvania will host this weekend as the state continues to play a key state role in the election now fewer than 40 days away.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren will visit Montgomery County, Pennsylvania Sunday to campaign for Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris and her Vice Presidential running mate, Gov. Tim Walz.
Warren, a progressive Democrat who has represented Massachusetts since 2016, led the creation of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and ran for president in 2020. Although she was an early frontrunner, she dropped out of the Democratic primary, which Joe Biden went on to win.
Warren will be joined by Randi Weingarten, the president of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT). The AFT represents 1.8 million teachers across the country, including more than 36,000 in Pennsylvania.
In addition, Rep. Madeleine Dean along with Montgomery County Commissioners Jamila Winder and Neil Makhija will also join in the “canvass launch” for Montgomery County to rally Harris-Walz volunteers, who will be hitting the doors to reach out to potential voters.
Montgomery County is reliably Democratic but the strength of the voter turnout may be a factor in who wins the state in November. Biden won the county by more than 62% of the vote when more than 510,000 total votes were cast in 2020. However, Hillary Clinton lost the state by only 40,000 when fewer than 430,000 MontCo residents voted in 2016.
“As voters in Montgomery County begin to vote, speakers will underscore the stark contrast between Vice President Harris, Governor Walz and Democrats’ vision for a brighter, more hopeful future versus Donald Trump and JD Vance’s Project 2025 that would give him unchecked power, impose a nearly $4,000 Trump tax on families, strip away more of their fundamental freedoms and eliminate the Department of Education,” the Harris campaign said in a statement.
Several other out-of-state surrogates and supporters on both sides will also be making stops in Pennsylvania this weekend. On Saturday, the Republican nominee for vice president, JD Vance, will be in Newtown and Shonda Rhimes, the award winning creator of the TV show Grey’s Anatomy, will be in Philadelphia campaigning for Vice President Harris.
Then on Sunday, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina will join David McCormick for what is being billed as a “Pro-Israel Community Event” hosted by the Republican Jewish Coalition.
“The Bear” actor Liza Colón-Zayas and Harris’ sister, Maya Harris, will be at the Puerto Rican Parade in Philadelphia Sunday to campaign for the vice president, along with Rep. Nydia Velázquez of New York.
