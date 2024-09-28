What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren will visit Montgomery County, Pennsylvania Sunday to campaign for Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris and her Vice Presidential running mate, Gov. Tim Walz.

Warren, a progressive Democrat who has represented Massachusetts since 2016, led the creation of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and ran for president in 2020. Although she was an early frontrunner, she dropped out of the Democratic primary, which Joe Biden went on to win.

Warren will be joined by Randi Weingarten, the president of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT). The AFT represents 1.8 million teachers across the country, including more than 36,000 in Pennsylvania.

In addition, Rep. Madeleine Dean along with Montgomery County Commissioners Jamila Winder and Neil Makhija will also join in the “canvass launch” for Montgomery County to rally Harris-Walz volunteers, who will be hitting the doors to reach out to potential voters.