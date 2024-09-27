It’s fall festival season, with several on the calendar this weekend in Philadelphia and its suburbs. The Midtown Village Fall Festival, The Fishtown Fall Feastivale and the Philly Beer Festival are all on the schedule, as well as the Mural Arts 40th anniversary celebration and the Mt. Airy Arts Festival. Upper Darby will also host its annual International Festival. And there’s more!

Graham Nash is heading to South Jersey with Judy Collins. The Hindu celebration of Ratha Yatra and the Puerto Rican Day Parade are happening on the Ben Franklin Parkway while the Philadelphia Orchestra hosts three concerts at Marian Anderson Hall for its season-opening weekend. Plus, fans of hard alternative R&B and soul will likely be drawn to Brittany Howard and Michael Kiwanuka, who are playing at the Met to close out the weekend.

New Jersey

Graham Nash w/Judy Collins: Songs and Stories

Crosby, Stills and Nash made music that forms core memories. They certainly did for singer/songwriter Graham Nash, who penned those iconic tunes. He’s bringing Judy Collins (“Send in the Clowns”), who just celebrated her 85th birthday, to his show in South Jersey. With their combined time in the music industry, we’re sure they both have some great stories to tell.

Delaware

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Where : The Queen, 500 N. Market St., Wilmington, Del.

: The Queen, 500 N. Market St., Wilmington, Del. When : 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27

: 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27 How much: $28

The young bluesman from Clarksdale, Mississippi absorbed the examples of his many predecessors from the area. By his teenage years, he was considered a prodigy who had already drawn the attention of Bootsy Collins and B.B. King’s drummer, Tony Coleman. Now 25 with two studio albums and a live album under his belt, Kingfish is in Delaware playing selections from all of them and more.

Special Events

Festival Round-Up

Where : Multiple locations

: Multiple locations When : All weekend long

: All weekend long How much: Mostly free

It’s the height of the fall festival season with themes that include art, food and even the Delaware waterfront. Here are some of the top fests this weekend, all happening Saturday:

Midtown Village Fall Festival: 12 – 8 p.m.

Delaware River Festival: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Fall for Ardmore: 2 – 6 p.m.

OPC Apple Festival: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Warwick Fall Fest: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Mt. Airy Arts Festival: 12 – 4 p.m.

Upper Darby International Festival: 1 – 4 p.m.

Black Cannabis Week

Where : Multiple venues

: Multiple venues When : Through Sunday, Sept. 28

: Through Sunday, Sept. 28 How much: Free and up

People of color have been disproportionately victimized by incarceration for minor drug crimes but locked out of the billion-dollar cannabis industry. Now that marijuana has been legalized in several states, there are entrepreneurial opportunities in all aspects of the business. Black Cannabis Week aims to provide more information to those seeking it, and through its Rooted In Justice Film Festival highlight the past and present challenges.

Dinos After Dark: Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration

Where : Academy of Natural Sciences, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy.

: Academy of Natural Sciences, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy. When : 5 – 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27

: 5 – 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27 How much: $2 – $10

Hispanic Heritage Month continues through Oct. 15. This week, the celebration at the scientific venue will include Hispanic-owned food and drink purveyors, short films selected by the Philadelphia Latino Arts & Film Festival, a conversation with researchers from The Latin Academy and a meet-and-greet with bugs from Latin America.

WHYY 70th Anniversary All Creatures Pet Fest

Where : Peddler’s Village, 100 Peddlers Village, Lahaska, Pa.

: Peddler’s Village, 100 Peddlers Village, Lahaska, Pa. When : 12 to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28

: 12 to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28 How much: $10; free for children with one adult paid ticket

“Morning Edition” host Jennifer Lynn is headed to Peddler’s Village to celebrate WHYY’s 70th anniversary and the long-running PBS show “All Creatures Great and Small,” which was rebooted in 2020. At Pet Fest, you can adopt a new pet and find vendors, grooming and veterinary services for one you already have. And if your pet can be leashed or corraled and plays well with others, bring them along — but make sure they have a costume for the pet costume contest!

Delco Horror Haven Invasion Weekend

Delco Horror Haven was formed by a group of horror fans in the Philly suburbs who wanted the genre to be celebrated locally. Now they’re hosting a two-day event that includes a marketplace with a food truck, guest celebrities and a casual film festival screening 33 short films from seven countries. Organizers say cosplaying as your favorite horror character is not just accepted, it’s encouraged!

Philly AIDS Thrift 19th Anniversary Block Party

Where : Philly AIDS Thrift, 710 S. 5th St.

: Philly AIDS Thrift, 710 S. 5th St. When : 12 – 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28

: 12 – 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28 How much: Free, pay as you go

Philly AIDS Thrift has been around since 2005, turning discarded clothing, furniture and “junk” into funds that help AIDS organizations. Its annual Block Party turns its storefront and street into a celebration that includes the ever-popular celebrity dunk tank, a pie-eating contest, a dog-kissing booth, Double Dutch Meetup, circus acts and other live performances. The party kicks off the store’s busy Halloween season when thrifters seek vintage decorations, clothing and accessories to create unique costumes.

Ratha Yatra Parade & Street Festival

Where : Benjamin Franklin Parkway

: Benjamin Franklin Parkway When : 12 – 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28

: 12 – 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28 How much: Free, pay as you go

The Hindu celebration of Ratha Yatra, which draws millions to events around the world, is heading to the Ben Franklin Parkway. The procession, also called the Chariot Festival, honors three Indian deities: Lord Jagannath, his brother Balabhadra and their sister Subhadra. Once the procession gets to Eakins Oval, it turns into a celebration that includes a bazaar, yoga sessions, music and vegan food.

Puerto Rican Day Parade

Where : Benjamin Franklin Parkway

: Benjamin Franklin Parkway When : 12 – 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29

: 12 – 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29 How much: Free, pay as you go

The island of Puerto Rico is a U.S. territory with its own rich culture that incorporates both American and Caribbean traditions. That will be on display at the annual Puerto Rican Day Parade. Expect music, dance, poetry and a party on the parkway with over 1,500 marchers and even more attendees. You can also watch the parade live on ABC.

Arts & Culture

FirstGlance Film Festival

The four-day film festival brings a slate of independently produced movies to Philadelphia that will be judged during Sunday night’s closing awards ceremony. Before then, there will be 45 films screened by local, national and international filmmakers and an opening night red-carpet event.

The 39 Steps

Where : Town & Country Players, 4158 York Road, Buckingham, Pa.

: Town & Country Players, 4158 York Road, Buckingham, Pa. When : Friday, Sept. 27 – Saturday, Oct. 12

: Friday, Sept. 27 – Saturday, Oct. 12 How much: $22.38

In his heyday, Alfred Hitchcock was viewed as one of the greatest directors of psychological thrillers in film history. One of his films, “The 39 Steps” was adapted into a stage play that puts a comic spin on the film, which was itself adapted from the 1915 book of the same title by John Buchan.

Bicentennial of Lafayette’s Farewell Tour Visits Philadelphia, PA

Where : Multiple venues

: Multiple venues When : Friday, Sept. 27 – Sunday, Sept. 29

: Friday, Sept. 27 – Sunday, Sept. 29 How much: $15 – $250

The Marquis de Lafayette makes a triumphant return to Philadelphia with a weekend of events commemorating the 200th anniversary of his return to the States, 40 years after leading troops in the American Revolution. OK, that was a mouthful, but the idea is he’s back, via his contemporary stand-in, Mark Schneider of Colonial Williamsburg. He’ll travel through the same 24 states established in 1824 and 1825, in the same order the Marquis did back then. There’s a concert, walking tours and a big party — the Fête Lafayette — at Independence Mall. You can’t say the man wasn’t a big deal! Some ticketed events have sold out already, but others are free and open to the public.

Mural Arts Fest: Roots & Reimagination

Where : JFK Plaza Love Park, Arch St.

: JFK Plaza Love Park, Arch St. When : 1- 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28

: 1- 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28 How much: Free, with registration

Philadelphia’s vaunted Mural Arts program, responsible for more than 4,000 pieces of public art in the city, celebrates its 40th anniversary with, appropriately, a public art festival. There will be DJs, food trucks and of course, art, including mini-murals from the “To the Polls” project.

Food/Drink

Fishtown Fall Feastivale

Where : Frankford Ave. from Girard Ave. to Palmer Street

: Frankford Ave. from Girard Ave. to Palmer Street When : 12 – 8 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 28

: 12 – 8 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 28 How much: Free, pay as you go

Fishtown’s biggest annual festival brings 125 bars and restaurants together for a day-long block party that spans several streets. The family-friendly event includes carnival games, a celebrity dunk tank and specially brewed seasonal beers, with local and regional vendors and community groups on the scene. Leashed dogs are welcome.

Philly Beer Fest

Where : 23rd Street Armory, 22 S. 23rd St.

: 23rd Street Armory, 22 S. 23rd St. When : 1 – 4 p.m., 6 – 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28,

: 1 – 4 p.m., 6 – 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, How much: $35 – $49

If your ideal autumn day includes sampling various beers from around the city and the region, the Philly Beer Fest is the place for you. Two sessions are general admission with an option to come earlier at each via an early admission ticket. But, be warned, choose your preferred time wisely, as organizers are adamant that you can’t attend both sessions. Once inside, food is available on a pay-as-you-go basis. FYI, while there are kid-friendly fests that serve beer, this is not one of them; it’s strictly 21 and up.

Pennsylvania Chocolate & Coffee Festival

Where : The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 Station Ave., Oaks, Pa.

: The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 Station Ave., Oaks, Pa. When : 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28; 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29

: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28; 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29 How much: $4 – $30

Chocolate and coffee together are like peanut butter and jelly — an unbeatable combination. This foodie fest brings you the best of both, with over 100 vendors and (hopefully) unlimited sampling. Scheduled speakers will extol the health benefits of chocolate and coffee, something that should come as a relief to those who regularly indulge in both.

Music

Opening Weekend Philadelphia Orchestra

Where : Kimmel Center, Marian Anderson Hall, 300 S Broad St.

: Kimmel Center, Marian Anderson Hall, 300 S Broad St. When : 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27; 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28; 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29

: 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27; 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28; 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29 How much: $25 – $195

The Philadelphia Orchestra opens this weekend with two matinees and an evening performance, highlighting the combined talents of Philadelphia Orchestra’s Music and Artistic Director Yannick Nezét Séguin, pianist Seong-Jin Cho and composers Beethoven and Bruckner.

Mat Kearney: Headlights Home Tour

Singer/songwriter Mat Kearney has accomplished a rare feat with over 2.5 billion streams of his eight studio albums. The Oregon-born artist’s most recent album came out in May, and he’s on the road in support of it, stopping through suburban Philly this weekend

Michael Kiwanuka & Brittany Howard

Former Alabama Shakes frontwoman Brittany Howard’s new project “What Now” reflects the eclectic musical choices that have taken her to solo stardom. British singer/songwriter Michael Kiwanuka has received international acclaim after just four albums. His latest, “Small Changes” is coming out Nov. 15, and he’s just earned his first #1 single on Billboard’s Alternative Airplay chart with “Floating Parade.” They’re supporting both of their projects at the Met stage this weekend.