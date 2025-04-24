Festivals roundup

It’s a busy weekend of festivals in and around the city, including street, arts, outdoor and food fests. Here are several options. Note: details on food festivals will appear further down in Food & Drink.

Saturday, April 26

Sunday, April 27

Fairmount Arts Crawl: The city’s Fairmount neighborhood is taken over to display works by local artists with complementary music, live painting and family-friendly art-making stations.

Marie Curie’s Radiant Ball

Where : Mütter Museum, 19 S. 22nd St.

: Mütter Museum, 19 S. 22nd St. When : Friday, April 25, 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

: Friday, April 25, 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. How much: $60

The Mütter Museum is going through a bumpy transition that recently resulted in the departure of its executive director earlier this month. But one of their most popular events is still happening this weekend. ​If you’re looking for a night that blends science, history and glamour, Marie Curie’s Radiant Ball combines it all. The fundraising event honors the legacy of Marie Curie, the first woman to win a Nobel Prize and a pioneer in radioactivity. Swing band Drew Nugent & The Midnight Society will perform.

Science After Hours: Booms & Blooms

By day, the Franklin Institute is where school field trips often make for a chaotic experience. But on select Fridays, during their Science After Hours events, the Institute transforms into a place where adults can hang out. The spring version is called Booms & Blooms in conjunction with the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society. The 21 and up event includes flower installations by floral artist Tanesha Sample and flower projections by Richie Brown. DJ Xtina spinning tracks in the planetarium, specialty floral drinks, including The Hazy Daisy, and “explosive” science demos round out the evening. Tickets include full access to the museum, including its roof deck — no field trip required.

Arts & Culture

The Philadelphia Show

Where : Philadelphia Museum of Art, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

: Philadelphia Museum of Art, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway When : Thursday, April 24 (preview) 5 p.m. – 9 p.m., Friday, April 25, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday, April 26, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sunday, April 27, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

: Thursday, April 24 (preview) 5 p.m. – 9 p.m., Friday, April 25, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday, April 26, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sunday, April 27, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. How much: $20 general admission, $35 with museum admission, $18 and under, free

Now in its 63rd year, The Philadelphia Show is a premier showcase of antiques, art and design, featuring over 40 of America’s leading dealers. Thursday’s preview party starts at 5 p.m., providing a first look at the works on sale, which include fine art, furniture, ceramics, silver, jewelry and textiles, just to name a few. There will also be dealer talks, show tours, lectures, a self-guided treasure hunt and appearances by “Antiques Roadshow” senior producer Sam Farrell and FBI special agent Jake Archer from the Art Crimes Team. ​All proceeds from the show support the Philadelphia Museum of Art’s Department of Learning and Engagement, which oversees community access and events.

Philadanco: Relentless Resident Visions

Where: Perelman Theater, 300 S. Broad St. (inside the Kimmel Center)

When: Friday, April 25, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 26, 2 p.m., 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, April 27, 2 p.m.

How much: $29 – $49

Philadanco’s “Relentless Resident Visions,” its spring performance series, heads to the Kimmel Center’s Perelman Theater for four shows happening Friday through Sunday. This showcase features new and classic works from four of the company’s choreographers-in-residence: Milton Myers, Christopher Huggins, Tommie-Waheed Evans and Ray Mercer.​

Second Annual Media Spring Arts Show

Where : State Street, Media, Pa.

: State Street, Media, Pa. When : Sunday, April 27, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

: Sunday, April 27, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

Media brings 120 artists, makers and crafters to the storied borough in a diverse array of mediums, including painting, ceramics, jewelry, textiles, photography, woodworking and more. The second annual event is organized by the Media Business Authority and the Media Arts Council, which promote the arts and support local artists. ​While you’re there, check out the area’s quaint stores and restaurants (no chains or big-box retailers in the immediate vicinity) and see why Media’s often considered “Everybody’s Hometown.”

3rd Annual Crooked Billet History Fair

Where : Keith Valley Middle School, 227 Meetinghouse Road, Horsham, Pa.

: Keith Valley Middle School, 227 Meetinghouse Road, Horsham, Pa. When : Saturday, April 26, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m

: Saturday, April 26, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m How much: Free, $2 donation suggested

Organized by The Millbrook Society, this free event celebrates the rich history of Hatboro and the surrounding region in Bucks and Montgomery counties.​ Over 40 exhibitors will provide artifacts, maps, photos and historical displays from local historical societies, museums and community organizations across the counties. In addition, lectures and demonstrations on topics like stained glass artistry, Revolutionary War privateering and the history of the Johnsville Naval Air Development Center will happen, along with family-friendly historical puppet shows and kids’ games. The first 250 attendees get a commemorative tote bag.

Outdoors

Rewind at the Rink Preview Party

Where : Dilworth Park, 1 S. 15th St.

: Dilworth Park, 1 S. 15th St. When : Thursday, April 24, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

: Thursday, April 24, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. How much: $50

Time to get your roll on. Center City District is hosting the Rewind at the Rink Preview Party, billed as a nostalgic evening of roller skating, music and fun, with City Hall as the dramatic backdrop. This is the first year the preview event has been open to the public and it’s 21 and up only. DJ Illmatiq will spin, and there’s a choreographed skate show. Tickets include light bites, two drink tickets and free glitter face painting. Organizers aren’t mandating, but are encouraging, a retro dress code.

Celebrate Trails Day

Where : Multiple locations

: Multiple locations When : Saturday, April 26

: Saturday, April 26 How much: Free

In 2013, Celebrate Trails Day was conceived to organize events around the nation’s 42,000 trails to celebrate and maintain them. The Rails-to-Trails Conservancy website houses the events happening all over the country, including in our area. The Bicycle Coalition is hosting a walk on the Ben Franklin Bridge (part of the Circuit Trails), and at Cobbs Creek, there’s a family-friendly event that includes horseback riding, fishing instruction and an Earth Day Birthday Party for plants and baby animals. In Exton, you can join an event for adaptive trail users that includes local organizations and vendors.

Wellness

Away Spa X Club Collection: The Lounge

Where : 1439 Chestnut St.

: 1439 Chestnut St. When : Sunday, April 27, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

: Sunday, April 27, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. How much: $44

Finding a peaceful spot in the big city can be hard, but the W Hotel can provide it. Their Away Spa X Club Collection hosts The Lounge, an after-hours wellness experience that blends relaxation, reflection and community. The curated experience includes mocktails, a ceremonial tea lounge, reflective writing prompts and live music by DJ Yolo. To fully experience the wellness proposition, attendees are encouraged to bring a journal, bathing suit, pool shoes and a water bottle. Towels and detox elixir shots will be provided.

Food & Drink

Dining Out For Life

Where : Multiple venues

: Multiple venues When : Thursday, April 24

: Thursday, April 24 How much: Various prices

If you’re thinking about going out to dinner tonight, consider making a reservation at the participating restaurant in the annual Dining Out For Life initiative. Organized by Action Wellness, the 35th year of the event supports people living with HIV by donating a portion of your meal to the cause. There are more than 40 participating restaurants to choose from, including classic steakhouses Barclay Prime and Butcher and Singer, The Love, Asian fusion restaurant Buddakan, modern Mexican eatery LMNO, Parc, Talula’s Garden, The Continental Midtown and Dandelion. Reservations fill up, so make them immediately. If you’d prefer to donate to the cause, you can do so here, or if you’d like to volunteer, reach out to Kevin Veurnick of Action Wellness directly via email or the Action Wellness website.

Panda Fest

Asia has already embraced the Panda Fest, but this is the first year it’s coming to Philly. It’s an expanded version of the popular night markets that have been transplanted to the U.S. This one comes with live performances, more than 35 Asian food vendors offering more than 80 different kinds of Asian street food, panda-themed merch and activities, and family-friendly fun like face painting and more. Note: Pets and strollers are OK, as long as dogs are leashed. Tickets must be purchased in advance; there is no way to pay for admission on site.

Manayunk StrEAT Food Festival

Where : Main Street, Manayunk

: Main Street, Manayunk When : Sunday, April 27, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

: Sunday, April 27, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

Eat up at Manyunk’s annual food fest, which boasts over 100 food vendors via gourmet restaurants, Manayunk eateries and food trucks from around the region. More than a dozen retailers will offer specials for the day, and live performances include The Jimmies, Pepperwine, Blank Pages and The Honey Badgers.

Flavors on the Avenue

Where : East Passyunk Avenue from Broad Street to Dickinson Street

: East Passyunk Avenue from Broad Street to Dickinson Street When : Sunday, April 27, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

: Sunday, April 27, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

South Philly’s biggest annual food festival, now in its 15th year, is spread over five blocks in the East Passyunk neighborhood. In that designated area, there will be five stages, including the Partyunk stage with a DJ, a kids’ corner, participating local retailers from banks to food co-ops, 100-plus vendors and, of course, food, from a dizzying array of diverse eateries, restaurants and bars.

Sports + Outdoors

Penn Relays

Where : Franklin Field, 235 S. 33rd St.

: Franklin Field, 235 S. 33rd St. When : Thursday, April 24 – Saturday, April 26

: Thursday, April 24 – Saturday, April 26 How much: $26 and up

It’s Penn Relays time again, where athletes start as competitors and end as champions. Beginning in 1895, it’s the nation’s largest and longest-running track meet. This year, more than 15,000 participants will compete, including high school, collegiate, professional and club athletes. Teams to watch include our own University of Pennsylvania squad, Rowan University, the Garden State Track Club team and Historically Black Colleges and Universities Bowie State University and Dillard University. But the hottest race is the Boys High School 4×400 Championship, which pits Maryland’s Bullis High (which spawned Olympic gold medalists Masai Russell and Quincy Wilson) vs. Jamaica’s Kingston College High School.

The Philadelphia County Penn State Master Gardeners’ Garden Day & Plant Sale

Where : Fairmount Park Horticultural Center, 100 N. Horticultural Drive

: Fairmount Park Horticultural Center, 100 N. Horticultural Drive When : Sunday, April 27, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

: Sunday, April 27, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

While spring ushers in warm weather and equally warm vibes as the city wakes up from its long winter with outdoor restaurants and food festivals, it’s also plantin’ time. Or, if you don’t have a garden, you can add to your houseplant collection when more hours of daylight mean an enhanced growing cycle. You can find all that and more at this comprehensive plant and garden sale. Penn State’s master gardeners are offering seedlings, native blooming plants, vegetable starter plants, seedlings, exotic house plants and more at affordable prices. They’ll also walk you through how to take care of them. Savvy gardeners know to get there early or miss out on popular items.

Music

Germantown Jazz Festival

https://germantownjazzfestival.com/

The inaugural Germantown Jazz Festival plans a weekend of music and community at multiple venues. Hosted by Articina and the Community Education and Action Project, bringing jazz and classical music to neighborhoods around the city, the three-day fest includes ticketed performances and a free, all-day event at Vernon Park on Saturday. Performers include the Alfie Pollitt Trio, the Jim Holton Trio, the Mike Boone Group, the Robert Landham Quartet, and the Germantown Jazz Youth Ensemble, with a finale show by the All-Star Jazz Band, The Cookers.

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds: The Wild God Tour

Wild gods are born, not made. Nick Cave and his Bad Seeds band are reaping the benefits of that distinction as the veteran alt-rockers head out on their international tour. They stop in Philly on Saturday, their first performance in the city since 2018. The Australian-born group first came out in 1983 and is best known for a mix of goth-rock and blues punctuated by kinetic live performances. Pitchfork rated “Wild God” #10 on its best 30 Best Albums list last year, so a tour was inevitable. The show is officially sold out, but you may get lucky via resellers.

Curtis Symphony Orchestra: Yuja Wang Plays Rautavaara

Where : Marian Anderson Theater at the Kimmel Center, 300 S. Broad St.

: Marian Anderson Theater at the Kimmel Center, 300 S. Broad St. When : Saturday, April 26, 3 p.m.

: Saturday, April 26, 3 p.m. How much: $44 – $149

Pianist and Curtis alumna Yuja Wang teams up with Philadelphia Orchestra artistic director and Grammy-winning conductor Yannick Nézet‑Séguin for the premiere of Finnish composer Einojuhani Rautavaara’s Piano Concerto No. 1. Also on the program is Lili Boulanger’s “D’un matin de printemps,” (“Of a Spring Morning”) Maurice Ravel’s “Shéhérazad,” featuring soprano Judy Zhuo, and Claude Debussy’s “La mer.” This marks the finale of the Curtis Symphony Orchestra’s 2024-25 series.