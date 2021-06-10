Does Pa.’s new unemployment system work? It depends who you ask.

A project more than a decade in the making, the new web portal launched over complaints from advocates and people on unemployment that changing the system during the pandemic-induced recession would cause problems for many thousands more people than during normal times.

Since the launch at 3:05 a.m. on Tuesday, claimants and their advocates said they have seen many different kinds of errors, such as incorrect information appearing in users’ claims, issues with log-in information, messages their claims are disqualified, and the phone filing system going down.

State officials said they are monitoring and working to fix these problems, and are pleased with how the new software is performing.

“We are measuring our success at this point with the number of people who have successfully been able to file,” said Department of Labor and Industry Acting Secretary Jennifer Berrier.

As of 10:15 a.m. on Thursday, 168,000 individuals had filed claims online, according to DLI.

That’s well below the number of people likely using the system, based on the most recent numbers available. Continuing claims for unemployment have been above 210,000 for more than a year. The week of June 3, around a quarter-million Pennsylvanians submitted new or ongoing unemployment claims.

For those unable to get through the online portal, the state relaunched an updated phone-based filing system called the Pennsylvania Teleclaims system (PAT) on Thursday. That system had received around 9,161 submissions that morning, but many other users reported difficulty getting through or error messages. DLI said it is updating its FAQs based on these complaints.

“They’re trying to put a happy face on it, but there’s large numbers of people who haven’t been able to file,” said John Dodd, director of the Pennsylvania Unemployment Project.