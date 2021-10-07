Delaware using $50M in COVID-relief money to replace old ‘State Welfare Home’

Not only will patients have a safer, healthier home, the new facility will give the 500 staffers “the tools they need to continue providing quality care to Delawareans who need their support.”

He said the money from President Biden’s American Rescue Plan, which Congress passed earlier this year, also will create up to 300 construction-related jobs.

Carney praised the hospital’s doctors, nurses, dietitians and other employees for their yeoman work during and before the pandemic. “You’re going straight to heaven,’’ he said to dozens who were assembled on the lawn. “No purgatory for any of you guys. God bless you.”

Molly Magarik, secretary of the state Department of Health and Social Services that operates the hospital, called for a few moments of silence for the 15 residents who have died of coronavirus-related causes during the 19 months since Delaware had its first case.

She echoed Carney in saying that the hospital has “a five-star rating during this global pandemic,’’ but that residents will get even better care in the new building.

Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long kept it simple in applauding the decision to replace the old hospital. “A measure of society is how you treat your vulnerable,’’ she said.

Rep. Carson, whose family owned a farm nearby when the hospital was built, said it’s long past time for a new hospital, saying it’s not only needed to keep patients safer. “We owe it to the health care professionals who have worked tirelessly’’ to care for patients during the pandemic, Carson said.

Wednesday’s revelation about the new hospital was just the latest in a series from Carney about how Delaware plans to spend American Rescue Plan dollars.

On Monday he said the state would contribute $26.4 million to accelerate the construction of affordable homes in the 70-year-old Riverside public housing community in northeast Wilmington.

On Tuesday he said the state would contribute $50 million for jobs training programs statewide.

In September he committed $110 million to provide universal wired broadband access for all Delaware homes and businesses, with the focus on rural Sussex County.