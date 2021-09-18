$110 million plan to extend high speed internet to rural Delaware

Over the last century, rural Americans were the last to get their homes and businesses connected to electricity and telephone lines. Now history is repeating itself when it comes to broadband internet connections.

In rural parts of southwestern Delaware, more than 11,000 homes and businesses don’t have access to wired high-speed internet. That lack has had big implications during the pandemic.

“One of the things that we have learned over the last year-and-a-half is something that we already knew, which is increasingly broadband internet access is important to our families, our students, our businesses,” said Delaware Gov. John Carney. It also highlighted broadband “deserts,” especially in western Sussex County where students forced to study remotely struggled to connect to their online classes.

Working with Verizon and Comcast, the state Dept. of Technology and Information has identified 11,600 homes and businesses that are not connected to broadband.

“That is something we did not have definitive detail on prior to 20202,” said DTI head Jason Clarke. “Our goal is being the first state to provide wired services and connections to every Delaware residence and business here in the state of Delaware.”