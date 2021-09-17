Pennsylvania’s labor force shrank, payrolls flat in August

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate dropped to another post-pandemic low, according to state figures released Friday, but the labor force shrank in August and payrolls remained virtually flat as employers, such as restaurants and school bus companies, struggle to find enough employees.

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate dropped one-tenth of a percentage point to 6.4% from July’s adjusted rate, the state Department of Labor and Industry said.

The national rate was 5.2% in August, as Pennsylvania straggles at tied for 41st among states.