Delaware Gov. John Carney has announced a pivotal $17.4 million investment to deliver significant high-speed broadband to more than 5,600 unserved and underserved homes and businesses throughout the state. The funding, provided through the federal Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program under President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, marks the latest advance in closing the ongoing digital divide.

This initiative builds on a landmark $110 million investment in 2021, funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, which extended high-speed internet to more than 11,000 homes and businesses. That effort prioritized vast rural areas like southwestern Sussex County. Together, these projects aim to achieve universal broadband access, positioning Delaware as a key leader in national connectivity.

“Bringing high-speed internet to all Delawareans has been a priority throughout our administration,” Carney said. “Thanks to this infusion of federal funding made available through the Biden Administration, Delaware will be able to connect more than 5,600 new addresses and remains on track to be the first state to connect every home and business.”

The Delaware Department of Technology and Information, operating through its Broadband Office, conducted a competitive selection process to distribute the BEAD funds. Comcast and Verizon surfaced as the providers most trusted to build the broadband infrastructure to connect communities across the state.

The selection process centered on four core considerations: cost, speed of deployment, workforce development and affordability.