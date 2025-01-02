Delaware takes the lead in closing the digital divide with $17.4M investment in universal high-speed internet
Delaware’s $17.4 million investment expands high-speed internet to over 5,600 underserved homes and businesses, aiming for statewide universal access by 2025.
Delaware Gov. John Carney has announced a pivotal $17.4 million investment to deliver significant high-speed broadband to more than 5,600 unserved and underserved homes and businesses throughout the state. The funding, provided through the federal Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program under President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, marks the latest advance in closing the ongoing digital divide.
This initiative builds on a landmark $110 million investment in 2021, funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, which extended high-speed internet to more than 11,000 homes and businesses. That effort prioritized vast rural areas like southwestern Sussex County. Together, these projects aim to achieve universal broadband access, positioning Delaware as a key leader in national connectivity.
“Bringing high-speed internet to all Delawareans has been a priority throughout our administration,” Carney said. “Thanks to this infusion of federal funding made available through the Biden Administration, Delaware will be able to connect more than 5,600 new addresses and remains on track to be the first state to connect every home and business.”
The Delaware Department of Technology and Information, operating through its Broadband Office, conducted a competitive selection process to distribute the BEAD funds. Comcast and Verizon surfaced as the providers most trusted to build the broadband infrastructure to connect communities across the state.
The selection process centered on four core considerations: cost, speed of deployment, workforce development and affordability.
“This was a highly competitive process, reflecting Delaware’s robust telecommunications ecosystem,” said Roddy Flynn, executive director of the Delaware Broadband Office. “The awards to Verizon and Comcast represent the best use of taxpayer dollars. We are confident these projects will be delivered on time, on budget, and with a skilled workforce.”
The project’s scope is significant:
- New Castle County: 556 addresses
- Kent County: 1,712 addresses
- Sussex County: 3,367 addresses
This allocation will help build a fiber network to bring internet access to all eligible homes and businesses in Delaware. Eligibility is for locations without internet speeds of at least 100/20 Mbps and not served by other federally funded broadband initiatives. This safeguards underserved areas from missing needed upgrades or facing duplication.
Beyond expanding access, Delaware plans to channel remaining BEAD funds into directly boosting broadband resiliency, enhance cybersecurity and invest in tech workforce development, pending approval from the National Telecommunication and Information Administration and a public comment period.
Chief Information Officer Greg Lane emphasized the importance of the initiative.
“To fully participate in the digital economy, everyone needs access to high-speed internet. This funding continues the vital work started under the American Rescue Plan to ensure affordable, reliable service for all Delawareans,” Lane said.
Construction is expected to begin in 2025, positioning Delaware as the first state in the nation to achieve universal connectivity through the BEAD program.
