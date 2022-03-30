Work to close Delaware’s ‘digital divide’ now underway

Delaware is paying $56 million to provide the ‘last mile’ of connections for residents who don’t have wired access to high-speed internet.

More than 11,000 homes and businesses that until now have not had wired, high-speed service will get access to a minimum of 100 megabits per second download speeds. Sussex County has the highest number of unconnected customers with 7,350. There’s 3,800 needing to be connected in Kent County, and just 450 in New Castle County. The state’s website offers a street-by-street level detail of areas that are not connected.

Earlier this month, the state delivered the grant money to Comcast ($33.1 million), Verizon ($11.8 million), and Mediacom ($11.1 million) to make the final connections.

“Expanding access to reliable broadband service has long been a priority for Delaware,” said Chief Information Officer for the state Jason Clarke. “We are excited to execute on the strategy of our stakeholders and our well-positioned vendor community to close this digital divide in Delaware.”