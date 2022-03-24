$300 rebate checks could be coming soon to Delaware taxpayers

With Delaware sitting on a budget surplus of nearly a billion dollars, the state will soon return some of that cash to every resident who filed a tax return in 2020.

In a deal announced Thursday afternoon, those residents will get a direct payment of $300 later this spring.

The move appears to have support from both Democrats and Republicans in both chambers of the General Assembly, and backing from Gov. John Carney.

“My hope is these direct payments will provide some measure of relief for Delaware families who are dealing with higher costs at the grocery store and the gas pump,” Carney said in a statement. “These direct payments to Delaware families are part of a broader, responsible budget proposal.”