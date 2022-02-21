Bill would nearly double property tax credit for Delaware residents 65 and over

But now, with a $823 million revenue surplus projected for the fiscal year that starts on July 1, state Rep. Kevin Hensley wants to increase the credit to a max of $750.

A competing bill by Rep. Michael Ramone, a Pike Creek-area Republican, would take the rebate back up to $500.

“By virtue of their lifelong contributions, no group of citizens has collectively paid more taxes than our seniors,” said Hensley, a Republican who represents the rapidly growing Middletown area of southern New Castle County.

Noting that the state has set aside hundreds of millions of dollars in a so-called rainy day fund for leaner times in the future, Hensley said constituents often tell him the rebate “is very important to them and their household budgets” and have sought to have it restored to $500 or increased even higher.

“The state has an obligation to share its good fortune’’ with residents ages 65 and over, Henley said.

To get the break, senior citizens must prove they own their home and have been a Delaware resident for 10 years. Only one rebate per property is granted.

During fiscal 2021, which ended June 30, more than 70,000 owners received rebates totaling $24.1 million. The school districts don’t lose that money, however. The state reimburses the districts.

Hensley said state financial officials are working up an estimate of what his proposal would add to the program’s cost.

Carney, a second-term Democrat, did not respond to a request from WHYY News for comment on the push to increase the rebate. But Henlsey said he was told by administration officials that Carney is not supportive or he would have included the measure in the budget proposal he unveiled in January.

Carney’s $4.9 billion budget proposal puts hundreds of millions more dollars toward environmental, education, infrastructure projects, plus raises for state workers.