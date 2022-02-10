A New Castle County jury has convicted a man accused of hate crimes for terroristic threats against a Black woman who works on Gov. John Carney’s staff. The felony conviction marks the first time the Delaware Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust has secured a conviction for a hate crime.

“It’s a disturbing fact that hate is alive and well in 2022, and I’m grateful to the jury, the victim, and our prosecutors for fighting back,” said Attorney General Kathy Jennings.

Matthew Gregg, a 26-year-old white man from Hockessin, had been accused of verbally harassing Carney’s staffer with repeated racist and sexist attacks. He faces up to four years in prison when sentenced.

“State employees engage with the public every day; that engagement matters, and our communities are stronger because of it. But we will not tolerate threats of any kind, least of all those colored by hate and ignorance,” Jennings said.

“My thoughts are with the victim, who endured this invective for no reason except that she is a woman of color who chose public service. I’m grateful for her courage and for her willingness to testify at trial, and I’m grateful to the jury for hearing her voice and reaching a just verdict.”