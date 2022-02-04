Delaware’s Bryan Stevenson calls for racial justice at National Prayer Breakfast

To really find justice, it’s necessary to get close to those experiencing injustice, Stevenson said.

“We cannot do justice if we are unwilling to go to the places where cruelty and oppression are manifest, where abuse of power is manifest, where suffering is manifest,” he said. “It’s in proximity to those who are excluded and neglected, those who are suffering that we begin to hear things that we won’t otherwise hear. We see things that we won’t otherwise see.”

He encouraged congressional leaders to get close to those who are hurting.

“I’m the product of someone’s choice to get proximate. I grew up in a community where Black children could not attend the public schools. I’m here because lawyers made the uncommon choice to get proximate to poor Black kids like me,” he said. “These lawyers came into our community. They enforced the Supreme Court’s decision in Brown vs. Board of Education, and because of that, I got to go to the high school. I got to go to college. I went to law school.”

He also urged Congress to find a way to demonstrate unity that could be an example for the rest of the nation.

“When you model fellowship in this Congress, when you embrace one another in this Congress, when you actually talk about our common humanity, our shared humanity, there will be those who criticize, there will be those who say you’re not supposed to do that and there will be pushback,” he said. “But I am persuaded that great things only come when great people are willing to embrace one another to do the uncomfortable.”

U.S. Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware, who has long been involved in organizing the prayer event, introduced Stevenson by quoting the keynote speaker: “Our nation’s history of racial injustice casts a shadow that can’t be lifted until we shine the light of truth on the destructive violence that shaped our nation, that traumatized people of color and compromised our commitment to the rule of law and to equal justice for all of us,” Coons said.

As the founder of the Equal Justice Initiative in Alabama, Stevenson has made a name for himself as an advocate for those wrongly convicted. He wrote about his experiences in a memoir called “Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption,” which was turned into a feature film in 2019.