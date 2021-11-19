Our country has become more diverse than ever, and our electoral district maps need to reflect that.

The racial justice uprisings last summer have pushed people of all backgrounds to uproot white supremacy from our systems: from voting, to community safety, to schooling. We see statues of people who have perpetuated harm throughout our country’s history coming down, and now another pillar of white supremacy in our systems is ready to topple: gerrymandering.

Gerrymandering is the practice of intentionally drawing voting district lines in such a way that skews votes toward one party. Right now, states across the country are deciding on new district lines and they have a choice. Will they approach the redistricting process with racial justice at its core, or further the harm that gerrymandering has caused to Black, Latinx and AAPI communities across the country? The outcomes of these decisions will have a significant effect on our elections for the next ten years.

Gerrymandering is a lynchpin of structural racism. Political districts define who has representation and who those representatives are accountable to. For decades, politicians have used redistricting to advance their own partisan interests and ignore the interests of the communities they claim to serve — especially Black, Latinx and AAPI communities.