After first federal Juneteenth holiday, reformers say harder racial justice work remains

Saturday morning, Leon Sullivan and Daryl Hicks put on the purple and gold shirts of their fraternity, Omega Psi Phi, and made their way to Haverford Ave. in West Philadelphia for a Juneteenth march.

They were in good company. Dozens of other Omega brothers, a drum line of West Philly kids, a contingent of robed Black Israelites, a who’s who of local politicians and community leaders, and a lot of people from the neighborhood also turned out to march. Juneteenth had been signed into law as a federal holiday by President Joe Biden just two days before, and the crowd was ready to honor it.

But, Sullivan said, he didn’t want to celebrate too much, because there’s a lot of work left to do. He thinks that work needs to start with police reform.

“Everyone should be held accountable for their crimes, including law enforcement,” he said.

“Especially law enforcement,” Hicks chimed in.

That’s a sentiment shared by many of the activists, politicians, and local leaders who have ramped up efforts to address institutional racism in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd last year.

A new federal holiday is nice, they say, but it’s no substitute for policy change.

An older Omega brother, who introduced himself as Omega O, elaborated on some of the brothers’ complicated feelings about Juneteenth. He likes that “mainstream America now gets a chance to understand what we’re celebrating,” but hopes people in power don’t take it to mean they’ve done enough.

He referenced racial massacres that destroyed Black communities in Wilmington, North Carolina in 1898 and in Tulsa, Oklahoma in 1921 that have largely been left out of school curricula. “Those things can’t just be swept under the rug and forgotten about … And there are people who are now benefiting from those atrocities. Now we need to turn the tide and let everybody benefit.”

On the federal level, the bill that made Juneteenth a federal holiday has been one of the only major racial justice-related measures to become law.

Other priorities, like the sweeping George Floyd Justice in Policing Act — which would create a national police misconduct registry and end qualified immunity for officers — have floundered. So too has the Emmett Till Antilynching Act to make lynching a federal crime for the first time, an effort to form a reparations commission, and an initiative to route more money to historically Black colleges and universities, or HBCUs.

The George Floyd Act passed the Democrat-controlled House in March. It has backing from President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, but doesn’t have enough GOP support to withstand a filibuster in the closely divided Senate. The same went for the antilynching bill, which got through the House but was blocked by Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) in the Senate in the last legislative session.

The reparations commission bill is moving slowly through the House, and an attempt to increase HBCU funding is waiting for House action. Biden’s sweeping infrastructure plan, which is still being negotiated, may also increase funding for HBCUs.