Coach who transformed empty church into a rec center welcomes community on Juneteenth

Curtis De Veaux started with a vision to give young people a safe place to place and ended up transforming an abandoned Nicetown-Tioga church into a recreation center.

“The days when kids just played on their block in a neighborhood isn’t really how things happen anymore, especially with youth sports,” he said. “To have a place where they can have a quality program is the void that we want to fill.”

De Veaux is the founder of City Athletics Philly, the rec center, and president of City Athletics Community Partners, the nonprofit that facilitates camps, training, and character development for teenagers. But to his players, he’s “Coach Curt.”

For Juneteenth, the West Philly native is hosting a free festival featuring a barbecue, inflatable slides, pony rides with the Fletcher Street Urban Riding Club, face painting, and live music featuring the African drum percussionist group Tyehimbe and the West Powelton Drummers.

The holiday honors the 1865 date when Civil War Union soldiers arrived in Texas to enforce the Emancipation Proclamation two years after it was signed. While the law legally changed the status of people designated “slaves” to “free,” not all places abided by it, and federal troops were sent to enforce it. Texas was the last holdout.

De Veaux has a lot to do before things kick off at 11 a.m. Saturday, but he’s at ease. He’s just happy he’s able to do it.

“From the very inception, we knew we’re going to do a Juneteenth event,” De Veaux said. “I don’t see us being responsible to who we are without having a Juneteenth event to celebrate the neighborhood.”

De Veaux built City Athletics with a goal of providing quality sports programming to Black neighborhoods like Nicetown-Tioga.

“I could have picked a spot in the suburbs but we really wanted to make sure we were going to be in a community that needed it and in a community where they could see ownership that looked like them,” De Veaux said.

De Veaux, 42, said he wasn’t exposed to sports as a child. He didn’t start playing anything until he went into the military at 17 and fell in love, particularly with soccer.

“You can build so much character and get life skills that have nothing to do with playing,” he said. “It looks like sports, but it’s really life.”

In particular, he spoke about teaching children about teamwork, behavioral management, and responsibility.