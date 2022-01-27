Delaware budget flush with money as Carney presents next spending plan
As Delaware Gov. John Carney starts the second year of his second term, his mantra for budget policy has been quite consistent.
He’s preached discipline, and called for using one-time funds, like federal COVID stimulus money, for one-time projects.
Expect more of the same Thursday as he delivers his budget address to state lawmakers in Dover.
In last week’s State of the State address, Carney pledged $30 million to preserve farmland. He also promised the budget would provide better support for state workers making the least. He also plans to expand “opportunity funding” for low-income students and those learning to speak English.
“We will use one-time revenue to continue the largest infrastructure program in Delaware history,” Carney said last week. “We have a unique opportunity to make real progress on these issues not just because of our work here in Delaware, but also because of the passage of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure bill. With these investments, we’ll strengthen our economy, expand opportunity, and support families as we finally emerge from this pandemic. And we’ll do it responsibly.”
State revenue is expected to be higher than originally thought in the next fiscal year. The state is projected to bring in $400 million more in the current fiscal year than originally estimated in June. That’s due in part to a bump in revenue from personal and corporate income tax payments.
Carney credited his administration’s cautious approach to spending for keeping the state on solid ground amid the pandemic.
“We made it through the worst of the pandemic better than most states without painful budget cuts, without tax increases, and without layoffs of state employees,” he said. “I will present a budget that stays true to these principles.”
Carney will present his budget during an 11 a.m. speech Thursday in Dover.
Lawmakers have until June 30 to get a budget approved.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!