Delaware budget flush with money as Carney presents next spending plan

As Delaware Gov. John Carney starts the second year of his second term, his mantra for budget policy has been quite consistent.

He’s preached discipline, and called for using one-time funds, like federal COVID stimulus money, for one-time projects.

Expect more of the same Thursday as he delivers his budget address to state lawmakers in Dover.

In last week’s State of the State address, Carney pledged $30 million to preserve farmland. He also promised the budget would provide better support for state workers making the least. He also plans to expand “opportunity funding” for low-income students and those learning to speak English.

“We will use one-time revenue to continue the largest infrastructure program in Delaware history,” Carney said last week. “We have a unique opportunity to make real progress on these issues not just because of our work here in Delaware, but also because of the passage of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure bill. With these investments, we’ll strengthen our economy, expand opportunity, and support families as we finally emerge from this pandemic. And we’ll do it responsibly.”