Delaware lawmakers start third year of pandemic-limited meetings in Dover

Lawmakers are back at work in Dover this week, resuming the second half of their 151st session. Just like last year, the pandemic will force a mix of in-person and virtual meetings.

“While I miss the normal activity of Legislative Hall, ensuring the health and safety of legislators, staff and the public is a top priority,” said State House Speaker Pete Schwartzkopf. “The work of the General Assembly is critical, and we want to reduce the chances of an outbreak, which could potentially cripple the operations of this branch of government.”

Lawmakers traditionally meet at Legislative Hall Tuesday through Thursday, with Wednesday’s session focused mainly on committee hearings. But because of the huge spike in coronavirus cases, they’ll start this year’s session meeting in person only on Thursdays to vote on bills. Committee hearings will be held virtually on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

“I think every one of us had hoped the pandemic outlook and the format of our legislative session would be different this January, but the sudden spike in COVID cases combined with the highly contagious nature of the omicron pandemic demands that we take steps to protect our continuity of governance,” said Senate President Pro Tempore David Sokola.

It’s not clear how long the virtual/in-person rules will be in place.

“My sincere hope is we can revisit these policies later in the year, but for now we all need to make decisions that protect the health and welfare of our guests and employees,” Sokola said.