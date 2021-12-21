Since 1990, December 21 has come to be known as National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day. The first day of winter and longest night of the year offers the chance for people to reflect on those who’ve died while living without stable housing.

The Delaware Housing alliance is hosting a ceremony outside Legislative Hall in Dover at 5 p.m. Tuesday to honor those who ‘died of homelessness’ in the First State. Lawmakers inside Legislative Hall could approve a ‘Bill of Rights’ for Individuals Experiencing Homelessness when they reconvene next month.

Sen. Marie Pinkney is one of the bill’s sponsors. She says while the bill doesn’t create any additional rights that all Delawareans don’t already have, it clarifies that those experiencing homelessness are still granted all the same rights as any other resident.

“These are rights and responsibilities and avenues of respect that all Delawareans have access to, but because of a person’s experience of homelessness, these rights often get infringed upon,” she said.

“One of the most important and impactful parts of the bill that is new, though, is that we’re providing an avenue and a space for people who are experiencing homelessness to grieve these issues when their rights are infringed upon,” Pinkney said.