    A Scrap of Hope: Recycled Fabrics Become “Ugly Quilts” for Homeless

    Air Date: December 11, 2020

    On this episode of You Oughta Know, we visit Grounds for Sculpture, an outdoor museum founded by sculptor Seward Johnson who strived to build a space that fostered emotional connections with art and nature. Then, Shirley tours the “Delaware Discoveries” street art trail in search of the best “Instagram moment.” Next, Regina takes us to Cocoa Press to meet a modern-day Willy Wonka, 23-year-old Evan Weinstein, who started 3D-printing chocolate in 2014. Join Chef Walter Staib in his colonial-era kitchen and learn how to make crème brûlée with City Tavern’s pastry chef, Diana Wolkow. Plus, meet the women behind Ugly Quilts, a group that transforms recycled fabric into cozy sleeping bags for the guests at Friendship House, which serves the homeless population of New Castle County, Delaware.

    Brought to you by You Oughta Know

    You Oughta Know logo

    You Oughta Know

    You Oughta Know is your guide to what’s happening in the Philadelphia region.

    Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

    Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

    Donate
    Learn about WHYY Member benefits
    Ways to Donate