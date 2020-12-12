A Scrap of Hope: Recycled Fabrics Become “Ugly Quilts” for Homeless

On this episode of You Oughta Know, we visit Grounds for Sculpture, an outdoor museum founded by sculptor Seward Johnson who strived to build a space that fostered emotional connections with art and nature. Then, Shirley tours the “Delaware Discoveries” street art trail in search of the best “Instagram moment.” Next, Regina takes us to Cocoa Press to meet a modern-day Willy Wonka, 23-year-old Evan Weinstein, who started 3D-printing chocolate in 2014. Join Chef Walter Staib in his colonial-era kitchen and learn how to make crème brûlée with City Tavern’s pastry chef, Diana Wolkow. Plus, meet the women behind Ugly Quilts, a group that transforms recycled fabric into cozy sleeping bags for the guests at Friendship House, which serves the homeless population of New Castle County, Delaware.