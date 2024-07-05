From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

In the summer of 1776, Delaware became a separate state by cutting ties with Great Britain and Pennsylvania. This pivotal moment in history marked Delaware’s independence and its identity as one of the original 13 states that signed the Declaration of Independence on July 4.

Established by Congress in 2016, the U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission is gearing up for the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence with America250. This initiative aims to engage Americans nationwide. Delaware recently joined the efforts as the 37th state.

“Delaware 250 is the state of Delaware’s official undertaking in commemoration of the United States Semiquincentennial,” said Margaret Hughes, coordinator of Delaware 250.

“We’ve got Delaware 250 which is working across the state with museums, with historical groups, with heritage societies, with genealogical groups, with communities across the state to think about what this anniversary means.”

For Hughes, the 250th anniversary is a significant milestone, prompting a deep dive into the community’s history.

“When we’re thinking about the moments of the 250th, we’re thinking about how to uplift all of the stories and all of the contributions of Delawareans over its long history,” she said. “It’s an opportunity to reflect on our past, to think about where we are in the present day and to look forward and plan for a future for our state.”

Delaware 250 is offering quarterly grants to various stakeholders, including community groups and organizations, to facilitate exhibits, speaking engagements and other celebratory events for 2026.

"We launched our first round of grant funding this past spring. We funded nine projects across the state in each of the counties," Hughes shared. "One of the recipients included the Delaware Art Museum to work on an exhibit. They're in the planning phases for an exhibit that will go up in 2026."