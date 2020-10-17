COVID cases force the private Philadelphia School to switch to remote learning

The Philadelphia School, a private pre-K to eighth grade school in Center City, will switch to remote learning next week after eight cases of COVID-19 there were confirmed.

“TPS’ priority remains the health and safety of our students, faculty, staff and their families,” Melissa Grimm, a spokesperson for the school, said in a statement issued Friday. “This period of remote learning will allow time for contact tracing, potentially affected individuals to be tested and quarantined as needed, and the school to review safety protocols so in-person learning can resume.“

Grimm would not offer specifics about where the cases were concentrated. But in a letter to families, head of school Lisa Sun said school administrators had been informed of three “additional” confirmed cases in fifth-grade cohorts. The letter did not state how many students were initially found to be infected. The letter also went on to say that remote learning would take place until at least Oct. 27.

The decision at the school, which has an enrollment of 423 and tuition rates up to about $30,000, comes days after the School District of Philadelphia announced plans to begin in-person classes for public school students in pre-K and second grade starting on Nov. 30.

School district officials said that things could change if cases of COVID-19 keep rising — as they have across Pennsylvania in recent weeks — but that the plan was to offer a hybrid option for students in the lower grades after the Thanksgiving break. This hybrid option would allow students to attend classes in-person twice a week. Families would not, however, be compelled to send their students to school. A virtual option will remain.