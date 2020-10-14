Philly pre-K-2 families have until Oct. 30 to opt for in-person school; no return plan for most others

The School District of Philadelphia plans to allow children enrolled in pre-K through second grade — about 32,000 students — to return to the classroom two days a week starting Nov. 30, though some schools may not offer face-to-face learning if enough parents or teachers opt out.

Students enrolled in ninth grade, those with complex needs, and those enrolled in career and technical education programs are scheduled to resume some in-classroom time by early February.

Currently, the district does not have a time frame for resuming face-to-face instruction for students in grades 3-10, and 11-12. Ninth graders are being targeted for return in hopes of preventing a spike in high school dropouts.

At a press conference Wednesday, Superintendent William Hite said getting more students back into the classroom depends on the course of the pandemic: coronavirus cases have been on the rise in the state in recent weeks.

“It could be feasible that we are able to return everyone to some form of in-person learning,” Hite said. “But it is also equally feasible that we may not be able to.”

Families of young students will have until Oct. 30 to decide whether they want to enroll in the hybrid option or keep their student learning entirely online.

Teachers can apply to continue working remotely if they want, but they must show a valid health concern. So far, 300 of the district’s 9,000 district teachers have applied to opt out of in-person instruction, officials said.

The Philadelphia Federation of Teachers, which has been involved in developing the “academic components” of the plan, said Wednesday it supports the decision to reopen in phases, but demanded more stringent safety measures before returning to the classroom.

“We have yet to see any evidence that schools will be ready to open in any capacity on the proposed dates,” PFT President Jerry Jordan said in a statement. “Virtual learning is far from ideal for any learner or educator. But lives are at stake.”

The union singled out problems with ventilation that hamper the circulation of fresh air within classrooms as a potential barrier to returning to face-to-face learning. It’s an issue that concerns Dan DiMartino, a kindergarten teacher at Shawmont School in Roxborough who would like to return to his classroom.

“There are certain things they learn in kindergarten you can’t teach on a computer. You can’t teach them how to turn the pages on a math book, you can’t teach them how to walk in line,” DiMartino said. “I want to go back, but I only want to go back if it’s safe.”