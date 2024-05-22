5 people shot at Delaware County Linen in Chester

The wounded victims were taken to Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Upland Borough.

The exterior of Delaware County Linen in Chester, Pa.

The exterior of Delaware County Linen in Chester, Pa. (Google Maps)

Five people were shot Wednesday morning at the Delaware County Linen in the city of Chester.

Delaware County Linen, located on the 2600 block of West 4th Street, has been in operation since 1988.

Officials have yet to provide further details about the shooting. It is unclear how many people were fatally shot.

Wounded victims were taken to Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Upland Borough.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Get the WHYY app!

Stream WHYY-FM, read the top stories from WHYY News, and listen to the latest podcast from WHYY Digital Studios — anytime, anywhere.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

About Kenny Cooper

Kenny Cooper is WHYY’s suburban reporter covering Chester and Delaware counties. He joined WHYY in November 2020.

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate