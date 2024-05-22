5 people shot at Delaware County Linen in Chester

Five people were shot Wednesday morning at the Delaware County Linen in the city of Chester.

Delaware County Linen, located on the 2600 block of West 4th Street, has been in operation since 1988.

Officials have yet to provide further details about the shooting. It is unclear how many people were fatally shot.

Wounded victims were taken to Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Upland Borough.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.